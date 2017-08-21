Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia wins silver in women’s criterium

Monday August 21, 2017
01:51 PM GMT+8

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — Malaysia won the silver medal in the Women’s Criterium final at the Dataran Putrajaya here, today.

National silver medallist Ju Pha Som Net had to be satisfied with the second place although she was following closely behind the Vietnamese rider Thi That Nguyen who grabbed the gold.

In the 28th edition in Singapore, Ju Pha had won the bronze in the same event.

 

 

The 28th SEA Games gold medallist in Singapore two years ago, Jutatip Maneephan, failed to defend the title and had to be satisfied with the third placing.

The three medal winners, however, registered the same time which was 1:02:09 seconds after going through seven laps involving a distance of 35 kilometres.

Meanwhile, another national rider Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir who registered the same time of 1:02:09s however ended the competition in eighth place.

The women’s Criterium event in the 29th edition of the games also saw stiff competition for all riders with 11 of them registering the same time of 1:02:09 seconds while two other riders namely from Cambodia and Thailand registered a time of 1:02:18s and 1:02:23s respectively.

A total of 13 riders took part in the women’s criterium event from Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia and Singapore. — Bernama

