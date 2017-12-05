Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia wins MotoGP’s best Grand Prix of 2017

Tuesday December 5, 2017
08:35 PM GMT+8

Dovizioso (centre) won the rainy race at Sepang in October in a Ducati one-two finish with Spanish team mate Jorge Lorenzo. — Malay Mail picDovizioso (centre) won the rainy race at Sepang in October in a Ducati one-two finish with Spanish team mate Jorge Lorenzo. — Malay Mail picLONDON, Dec 5 — Malaysia's motorcycle Grand Prix was named by the sport's governing body today as the best race of the 2017 MotoGP championship.

Italian Andrea Dovizioso won the rainy race at Sepang in October in a Ducati one-two finish with Spanish team mate Jorge Lorenzo.

The circuit has been a fixture on the calendar since 1999 and is also used for pre-season testing.

While the country's MotoGP race was sold out this year, Malaysia said farewell to Formula One after declining ticket sales and dwindling visitor numbers. — Reuters

