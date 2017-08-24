Malaysia wins gold in men’s ‘silat ganda’ event

The national pair of Mohd Taqiyuddin Hamid and Rosli Mohd Sharif won the gold medal in the men’s “seni ganda” category today. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017 KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 ― The national silat squad put up an outstanding performance on the first day of the competition at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) when it grabbed the gold medal in the men’s “seni ganda” category today.

The national pair of Mohd Taqiyuddin Hamid and Rosli Mohd Sharif had 582 points overall to lift the gold, beating the Indonesian pair of Hendy and Yolla Primadona Jumpil who had to be contented with the silver on 554 points.

The bronze medal for the category went to the Singapore pair of Muhammad Haziq Zainal Abidin and Nujaid Hasif Zainal who had 544 points.

“Initially, we were nervous because we were the first team to perform, but we are thankful because we managed to put up a good performance for our supporters.

“We dedicate this victory specially for the Malaysian silat world,” said Rosli after the final event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

A total of 20 gold medals were offered for competition at the Pencak Silat arena for KL2017. ― Bernama