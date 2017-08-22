Malaysia wins fifth wushu SEA Games gold medal

Wushu exponent Ho Mun Hua who won the bronze medal in the Nandao and Nangun event yesterday, won the gold in the Nanquan event today, August 22, 2017. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 ― Wushu exponent Ho Mun Hua triumphed in the Nanquan event at KLCC Convention Centre here today.

Ho posted 9.67 points in the men's Nanquan event to win his first-ever SEA Games gold medal.

Vietnam’s Pham Quoc Khanh came in second with 9.66 while Brunei's Sufi Shayiran Roslan won bronze with 9.65 points.

Malaysia only managed to claim two gold medals at the last SEA Games in Singapore two years ago.