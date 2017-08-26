Malaysia win polo game determined by shootout due to rain

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — Due to the rain and slippery field, the polo match between Malaysia and Thailand had to be determined through a shootout where Malaysia had won 13-12.

In the shootout, the umpire would determine which goal to use and each player, in turn, and alternating teams, would attempt one hit from the 60-yard line to an undefended goal.

However, the players must not hit from behind and not closer than 10 yards, from the ball.

A total of 13 points for Malaysia were scored by Captain; Shaik Reismann Mohamed Ismail, four by Tengku Ahmad Shazril Ezzani Tengku Suleiman; both with a handicap of 3. Five more were scored by Abdul Rashid Hasnan and Mohd Zulhelmie Nadzar.

As for Thailand, four points were scored by team captain Nattapong Pratumlee with a handicap of 2, six points by Satia Wongkraso and Thanasin Chuawangkhan and two points by Ploy Bhinsaeng.

In the evening, Singapore will be meeting Brunei and the final match to determine the gold and silver medalist will be held on the Aug 29 at the Putrajaya Equestrian Park. — Bernama