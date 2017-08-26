Malaysia win inaugural men’s indoor hockey gold

Malaysian players shaking hands with Indonesian players as soon as the game is over during final of Indoor Hockey at MITEC, August 26, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysia convincingly beat Indonesia 5-1 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre to claim the inaugural men’s indoor hockey which made its debut in 29th SEA Games.

Singapore took bronze.

In the final played at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here today, Malaysia took the lead as early as the fourth minute through Mohd Shafiq Yaacob’s field goal before adding two penalty corners strikes into into goals in the 19th and 23rd minutes through Shazril Irwan Nazli and captain Muhammad Najib Abu Hassan.

Malaysia then scored another field goal in the 25th minute through Syed Mohamad Syafiq Syed Cholan while Muhammad Amirol Aideed Mohd Arshad added the fifth in the 39th minute.

Indonesia’s only goal of the match was scored by Alvin Nourul Saepul Mimbar in the 38th minute through a penalty corner strike.

Coach Amin Rahim told reporters later that he was thankful for the gold because the squad had only about five months to train before competing in KL2017.

A beaming Muhammad Najib praised his teammates for their fighting spirit. Meanwhile, the women’s squad had clinched the bronze yesterday. — Bernama