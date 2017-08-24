Malaysia wins gold and silver in dressage individual event

Quzandria Nur took home the gold medal in the dressage individual final event at the 3Q Equestrian Centre in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture via Twiter/kl2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — National equestrian ace, Quzandria Nur Mahamad Fathil and her brother, Mohd Qabil Ambak, clinched a gold and a silver medal in the individual Dressage event of the Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games (KL2017) held at the 3-Q Equesterian Centre in Rawang, near here today.

Quzandria Nur, astride ‘Rosenstolz’ managed to collect 152.029 points while Qabil Ambak and ‘Walkuere’ took the silver with 149.547 points.

Singapore’s Caroline Chew, astride ’Tribiani’ took the bronze with 145.988 points.

The siblings, who came out from their retirement, earlier helped the equestrian squad to win their first gold medal in the Dressage Team competition on Tuesday.

The team comprising Edric Lee Chin Hon, Quek Sue Yian, Quzandria Nur and Qabil Ambak had a combined score of 210.947 points to seal the victory. — Bernama