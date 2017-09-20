Malaysia win 22 gold medals on third day of Asean Para Games 2017

National athlete Muhamad Ashraf Muhammad Hisham celebrates his win in the 1,500m Men’s T46 race at the 9th Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur September 20, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Malaysia won eight gold medals today to make it 22 gold medals after three days of competition in Kuala Lumpur Asean Para Games at National Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.

The gold rush began with Muhamad Ashraf Muhammad Hisham who ran the men’s T46 1,500m in 4: 24.73s for a new Asean Para Games and Asian Para Games record, to erase the 4: 27.90s set by Isidro Bildolosa of the Philippines in 2005.

The other gold medals were won by Shamli Waidi in men’s F36 / 37 javelin, Bajury Ladis in men’s F35 shot put, Siti Noor Iasah Mohamad Ariffin in women’s T20 400m, Umi Syuhadah Idris in women’s F37 discus and S. Thavanesvaran in men’s T42 / 43/44 100m.

Ahmad Solihim Mohd Nor won the seventh gold medal in men’s T45 / 46 100m while Umi Syuhadah made it eight gold medals after winning the women’s F37 javelin.

Indonesia lead the medals tally with 31 gold medals followed by Malaysia with 22 gold medals and Thailand are third with 12 gold medals. — Bernama