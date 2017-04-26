Malaysia wants match with North Korea to be played at neutral venue

The North Korean Football Association (PRKFA) had sent a note urging the AFC to hold the match between North Korea and Malaysia in Pyongyang . — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Malaysian government has insisted the first group B match of the 2019 Asian Cup qualifier between North Korea and Malaysia be played at a neutral venue on June 8.

This was decided in the coordination meeting this morning chaired by Youth and Sports Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, said the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in a statement.

The meeting was also attended by FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, National Sports Council director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail and East Division secretary, East Asia, Foreign Ministry, Datuk S. Ganeson.

“After discussion, Datuk Lokman who chaired the meeting decided to accept the view of the Foreign Ministry on the geopolitical tension between North Korea and other countries which is getting worse.

“The meeting decided the match will not be held in Pyongyang but at a neutral venue. The decision will be relayed to the AFC for further action,” said the statement.

Last week, the AFC sent a letter to the FAM to know the status of Malaysia’s diplomatic relations with North Korea before it was referred to the Foreign Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry. — Bernama