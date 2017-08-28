Malaysia underline dominance by sweeping men’s, women’s singles gold in squash

The two national mixed doubles pairs Sanjay Singh Chal-S. Sivasangari and Ryan Pasqual-Andrea Lee in action during the final at the National Squash Centre in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture via Twitter/TeamMAS KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — British Junior Open squash champion S. Sivasangari marked her SEA Games debut in style by winning two gold medals in the women’s singles and mixed doubles at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil.

Sivasangari, ranked 61st in the world beat Rachel Arnold, ranked 52nd in the world, 15-13, 13-11, 11-6 in an all Malaysian affair to bag her second gold medal of the games after having won the mixed doubles gold by partnering Sanjay Singh Chal.

“Since both of us are from the same team, it does not matter who won the gold because what is important is that Malaysia won the gold. The first and second sets were tough but the third was surprisingly easier. We play against each other very often and know each other’s game well. Just that today was my day,” said Sivasangari who will be competing in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour tournament in France.

In men’s category world junior champion Ng Eain Yow swept aside fellow Malaysian Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Kamal and his doubles team mate, 11-4, 11-9, 11-2, to register another 1-2 finish for Malaysia.

Eain Yow had won the gold medal in the men’s doubles with Muhammad Syafiq. — Bernama