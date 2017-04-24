Malaysia U-15 football team go up against big guns in Italy

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― The National Football Development Project (NFDP) Under-15 squad have been drawn against a list of world powerhouses in football in the Torneo Delle Naziono 2017 tournament held in Italy.

Malaysia, invited to participate in the tournament for the first time are drawn in Group B with Mexico, Croatia and Austria while Group A comprise host Italy, UAE, Japan and Portugal and Group C has Slovenia, England, Russia and the United States.

According to a statement from the NFDP, the squad coached by Lim Teong Kim face Mexico at 8pm tonight, followed by the match against Austria on April 26 and Croatia on April 27.

Players in the squad were picked from the Mokhtar Dahari Football Academy (AMD) under the National Football Development Project headed by Teong Kim who is assisted by Raja Azlan Shah Raja Sho'ib.

According to the format of the tournament, the champion of each group and the best second-placed team advance to the semifinals.

The players in the squad had emerged as the Iber Costa del Sol Cup Under-13 Football Championship held in Spain in 2015. ― Bernama