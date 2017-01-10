Malaysia tune up for World Women’s Hockey League by beating Wales 2-0

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Malaysian girls hockey team put up a spirited performance to beat Wales 2-0 in an international friendly at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium, here today.

Malaysia made a flying start and opened accounts through Nuraini Abdul Rashid in the fifth minute from a penalty corner strike.

Stunned by the goal, Wales doubled its attack but Farah Ayuni Yahya, voted the best goalkeeper in Asia, kept the Welsh girls at bay with some splendid saves to maintain the 1-0 lead at half time.

Action in the second half was more balanced with both sides going into attack but a field goal from Wann Nurfaiezah Md Saiuti in the final minute of the game saw Malaysia walk out with a 2-0 victory.

National head coach Muhammad Dharma Raj Abdullah said despite the win, there were areas that need to be strengthened, especially in attack.

“We played well today and created numerous chances but failed to convert them into goals,” he told reporters after the match.

The friendly match is part of Malaysia’s preparations for the Round 2 of the World Women’s Hockey League which starts on Saturday.

In the league, Malaysia are drawn in Group B and open their campaign against Hong Kong on Jan 14, followed by Ireland (Jan 16) and Kazakhstan on Jan 17.

Group B comprise Italy, Wales, Singapore and Thailand. — Bernama