Malaysia to host Syria-Australia World Cup playoff

Feng Xiaoting of China (left) vies for the ball with Mahmoud Almawas of Syria in their Fifa World Cup 2018 Group A third round qualifying match at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Kampung Kerubong in Melaka on June 13, 2017. — AFP picSYDNEY, Sept 14 ― Syria will play Australia in the first leg of their crucial World Cup Asian play-off in Malaysia next month, football authorities announced today.

Football Federation Australia said it had received official confirmation that the Socceroos would face the war-divided nation at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka on October 5.

They will host the return leg in Sydney five days later.

Syria, who have never qualified for the World Cup finals, have been forced to play all their home qualifiers in Malaysia because of the civil war back home.

The winner will take on the fourth-placed team from the Concacaf region in home and away matches in November for a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. ― AFP