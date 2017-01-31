Malaysia to go all out at Asian Team Junior Squash Championships

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Ong Sai Hung feels Malaysia can defend their Asian Team Junior Squash Championships boys’ title in Hong Kong from Feb 1 to 5 as the pressure will be on top seeds India.

Malaysia — seeded second — will be represented by Ong Sai Hung, Darren Rahul Pragasam, Farez Izwan Mukhtar and Hafiz Zhafri Abdul Harif. They are in group B with Hong Kong, Jordan, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Taiwan.

India are the team to beat with last year’s British Junior Open champion Velavan Senthilkumar and runner up Abhay Singh leading their charge. They will have Pakistan, Iran, Japan, South Korea and Macau to contend with in group A.

Kedah-born Sai Hong and Darren will play first and second singles respectively.

“If we reach the finals, my strategy is simple. Go all out and put massive pressure on them,” said Sai Hung emphatically.

“We know our game is solid, all we need to do is execute our game plan.”

The girls are top seeds and looking good to retain their title.

They will be led by S. Sivasangari, Zoe Foo Yuk Han, Aifa Azman and Andrea Lee Jia Qi.

Andrea has found some confidence after having a hard time returning from an ankle injury.

She lost to Sivasangari in the quarterfinals at the British Juniors and had a quarterfinal exit to Ooi Kah Yan at the REDTone KL Junior Open Championships. She was the three-time defending champion.

“I reached the final of the National Squash Circuit in Seremban last week and I have found some confidence which was lacking in the past,” stated Andrea who lost 4-11, 11-5, 3-11, 8-11 to world No 44 Tong Tsz Wing of Hong Kong in Seremban.

“We have a good chance to win but we have to be wary of some of the girls from India and Hong Kong,” she warned.

The girls are in Group A with Singapore, South Korea, Macau and Taiwan. If they make the semifinals they could meet either Japan or Hong Kong who are seeded second and third respectively.

It’s a good chance for the boys to step up their game especially for Darren and Sai Hung who are waiting for their SPM results.

They will have a tough decision to make whether to continue playing or to forge a different career path.

“It’s on my mind for sure, but my heart says to continue playing,” said Negri Sembilan born-Darren.

“I too want to give it a shot on the professional circuit but I won’t know if SRAM (Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia) will offer me a contract,” remarked Sai Hung.

“I’ll continue playing hard till that time comes,” he added.

Zoe, Sivasangari and Andrea were in the team that won the title two years ago while only Farez is is the only one left from the winning 2015 side which comprised Ng Eain Yow, Syafiq Kamal and Darren Chan.

The team depart this morning to Hong Kong accompanied by coaches Andrew Cross and former world No 7 Ong Beng Hee.