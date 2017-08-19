Malaysia to face Singapore in netball final

Malaysia’s player L. Karishma (right) in an attempt to grab the ball during fourth meeting with the Philippines in KL2017 SEA Games Netball match at Stadium Juara Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2017. Malaysia will face Singapore in the netball final tomorrow. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — It will be a repeat of the Malaysia-Singapore final in the netball competition of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games after both teams despatched off their semi-final opponents at the Stadium Juara here today.

Malaysia outclassed Brunei 70-28 while the neighbours defeated Thailand 54-43. The final will be played at 3pm at the same venue tomorrow.

In the Singapore SEA Games two years, it was the hosts who won the gold medal and this time around the Malaysian girls are bent on exacting revenge, more so on home soil.

The game plan by Malaysia’s Australian coach Tracey Robinson in pairing up An Najwa Azizan and Norashikin Kamal Zaman as the strike pair in the first half certainly paid off as they left the Bruneians gasping and trailing 21 points at one point.

The coach later rested An Najwa, bringing on L. Karishma in the second half. The match saw Norashikin contributing 27 points, An Najwa (22) and Karishma (15).

On hand to provide moral support were the Prime Minsiter’ wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Commenting on the game, Robinson said: “We still have to fix our techniques and skills. My philosophy is not focusing on the top seven but I look at every team member (top 12). All of them are the best.”

Norashikin said that she was initially nervous but found the nervous energy worked to her advantage.

An Najwa was all praise for her teammates and hoped that they will maintain the momentu, tomorrow.

In the round robin stage, Malaysia had defeated Thailand 73-30, Brunei 27-64, Singapore 50-37 and the Philippines 96-11. — Bernama