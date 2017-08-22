Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Malaysia thrash Indonesia 5-0 in men’s futsal

Tuesday August 22, 2017
11:17 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Khairul ‘Speedy Jantan’ Hafiz is SE Asia’s fastest man!Khairul ‘Speedy Jantan’ Hafiz is SE Asia’s fastest man!

Malaysian fans slammed over ‘Singapore dogs’ football chantMalaysian fans slammed over ‘Singapore dogs’ football chant

Ambank and RHB merger unlikely to happen, say sourcesAmbank and RHB merger unlikely to happen, say sources

Indonesia police declare jailed cleric suspect in 2016 Jakarta attackIndonesia police declare jailed cleric suspect in 2016 Jakarta attack

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

National men’s futsal player Mohd Ridzuan Bakri (in white) scored two goals to help see off Indonesia. — Bernama picNational men’s futsal player Mohd Ridzuan Bakri (in white) scored two goals to help see off Indonesia. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Aug 22 — Malaysia defeated Indonesia 5-0 in the men’s futsal competition of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Panasonic Sports Complex here tonight.

Malaysia top the table with seven points after earlier defeating Myanmar and a draw against Vietnam.

In tonight’s match, the goalscorers were Mohd Ridzwan Bakri (two), Muhammad Azri Rahman, Mohamad Awalluddin Mat Nawi and Mohd Khairul Effendy.

Malaysia next meet defending champions Thailand on Sunday.

The futsal competition is in the single league format Malaysia will be crowned champions if they beat Thailand — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline