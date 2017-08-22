Malaysia thrash Indonesia 5-0 in men’s futsal

National men’s futsal player Mohd Ridzuan Bakri (in white) scored two goals to help see off Indonesia. — Bernama pic SHAH ALAM, Aug 22 — Malaysia defeated Indonesia 5-0 in the men’s futsal competition of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Panasonic Sports Complex here tonight.

Malaysia top the table with seven points after earlier defeating Myanmar and a draw against Vietnam.

In tonight’s match, the goalscorers were Mohd Ridzwan Bakri (two), Muhammad Azri Rahman, Mohamad Awalluddin Mat Nawi and Mohd Khairul Effendy.

Malaysia next meet defending champions Thailand on Sunday.

The futsal competition is in the single league format Malaysia will be crowned champions if they beat Thailand — Bernama