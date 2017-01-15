Malaysia thrash Hong Kong in Women’s World League

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Malaysia converted five of their 17 penalty corners and added four field goals to trounce Hong Kong 9-0 in their first Women’s World League Round 2 match at Tun Razak Stadium last night.

Nuraini Rashid scored a hattrick while Nurul Mansur, Noor Hasliza Ali, Siti Nur Amarina, Hanis Onn, Fazilla Silin Sylvester and Fatin Sukri added a goal each.

Next they will meet Ireland who hammered a hapless Kazakhstan 12-0.

Ireland scored six goals in the last quarter aided by Anna O’Flanagan’s four goals and a Nicola Evans hattrick.

“The girls usually lose their first game but this time they didn’t,” said coach K.Dharmaraj.

“I expected this win and regardless of the score, the real test is tomorrow (Monday) against Ireland. Everything will rest on the outcome of that game.”

Dharmaraj is confident his team can pull of a win tomorrow against the formidable Irish.

In other matches, Italy — the highest ranked team in the competition at 15 — beat Wales 3-0. That match was followed by Thailand beating Singapore 4-0.