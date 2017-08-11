Malaysia targets 111 gold medals at KL SEA Games

Khairy Jamaluddin said yesterday the target was based on analyses of the contingent’s overall capabilities, adding he was confident it could even be surpassed. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Malaysia is targeting to be overall champions at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 with 111 gold medals.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said yesterday the target was based on analyses of the contingent’s overall capabilities, adding he was confident it could even be surpassed.

“Emulate the 2001 SEA Games achievement by surpassing the 111 golds we have targeted,” he said.

“We want to see results similar to the 2001 Games and we hope our athletes will be able to better the target we’ve given them.”

Khairy said the target for the Asean Para Games was 103 gold medals.

However, he pointed out that while there was a target, the focus of the athletes was to do their best.

“We announced the medal target to satisfy the public’s curiosity but we are not obsessing over the medal count,” he said.

The contingent’s chef de mission, Datuk Marina Chin, echoed Khairy’s sentiments, saying she would not reveal the number of medals expected from each sport.

“We do not want to put unnecessary pressure on the athletes, as they have done their best to prepare.”

Khairy also said the Games’ organising committee was on 24-hour standby to address any issues that might arise.

“There was a minor issue with the indoor hockey venue but it has been addressed. The surface will be ready in the next two days as they had to re-lay it,” he said.

“The team is on 24-hour alert and will continue to monitor the preparations enroute to the Games.”