Malaysia tame Cambodia in volleyball meet

Monday August 21, 2017
11:43 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Malaysia beat Cambodia 3-0 in their second Group A match in the volleyball competition of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Malaysian International Exhibition and Convention Centre here tonight,

The homesters won in 25-18, 30-28 and 25-17.

Malaysia’s coach Tay Yeu Siong said it would be “different ballgame altogether” against Myanmar tomorrow.

Earlier, Thailand had beaten Myanmar 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 39-27) in another  Group A match while Vietnam defeated Philippines by the same margin( 25-19, 25-21, 25-20) in a Group B match. — Bernama

