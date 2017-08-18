Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Thunderstorm

Sports

Malaysia takes silver in women’s synchronised swimming duet

By Wan Noriza Meor Idris

Friday August 18, 2017
04:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Duterte promises to ‘supply bodies’ as war on drugs intensifiesDuterte promises to ‘supply bodies’ as war on drugs intensifies

The Edit: Beerfest Asia is back for ninth editionThe Edit: Beerfest Asia is back for ninth edition

Synchronised swimming duo brings home silver for MalaysiaSynchronised swimming duo brings home silver for Malaysia

You can now apply to hunt crocodiles in SarawakYou can now apply to hunt crocodiles in Sarawak

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Gan Hua Wei speaks to the media during a press conference in Seri Kembangan January 25, 2017. — Bernama picGan Hua Wei speaks to the media during a press conference in Seri Kembangan January 25, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 —  Malaysians ‘mermaids’ Zylane Lee and Gan Hua Wei clinched silver for their duet technical routine in the 19th SEA Games at the National Aquatic Centre here today.

Malaysia did not managed to defend the title in 2015 Singapore Games.

Arch rival Singapore through Debbie Soh-Miya Yong Hsing scored a total of 75.1791 to beat Malaysians Lee-Gan 74.3659 (silver).

Indonesia Anisa Feritrianti- Claudia Megawati Suyanto 68.9504 place third.

Lee partnered with Katrina Ann Hadi to win the event in Singapore for the contingent’s first gold medal.

But Katrina retired a month after their Singapore campaign and Lee was then paired up with Gan. 

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline