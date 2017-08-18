Malaysia takes silver in women’s synchronised swimming duet

Gan Hua Wei speaks to the media during a press conference in Seri Kembangan January 25, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Malaysians ‘mermaids’ Zylane Lee and Gan Hua Wei clinched silver for their duet technical routine in the 19th SEA Games at the National Aquatic Centre here today.

Malaysia did not managed to defend the title in 2015 Singapore Games.

Arch rival Singapore through Debbie Soh-Miya Yong Hsing scored a total of 75.1791 to beat Malaysians Lee-Gan 74.3659 (silver).

Indonesia Anisa Feritrianti- Claudia Megawati Suyanto 68.9504 place third.

Lee partnered with Katrina Ann Hadi to win the event in Singapore for the contingent’s first gold medal.

But Katrina retired a month after their Singapore campaign and Lee was then paired up with Gan.