Malaysia sweep seven out of eight gold medals in lawn bowls

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — It rained gold medals at the National Lawn Bowls Centre in Bukiat Kiara as Malaysian bowlers swept the seventh gold medal to underline their dominance in lawn bowls, missing just one of the eight gold medals at stake in the sport.

Emma Firyana Saroji, the 2015 World Singles Champion of Champions Lawn Bowls Game in Australia, beat Brunei’s Amaliah Mat Ali 21-12 in the final to complete a memorable outing for lawn bowls in the Kuala Lumpur edition.

Malaysia under coach Simon Botha, Zuraidi Puteh and Syed Mohamad Syed Akil had already won the women’s fours, men’s triples, women’s triples, men’s pairs, women’s pairs and men’s individual.

The only gold medal that slipped away was in the men’s fours.

Amaliah had started well by taking a 4-0 lead by the fourth end but Emma Firyana who drew level in the fifth end never looked back until the 22 ends were over.

“This win goes out to my late father Saroji Kaspan. He died in 2015 when I was about to leave to Australia to take part in the World Singles Champion of Champions Lawn Bowls Game. Though I had delayed my flight to be with him, he passed away and went on to compete and win the title,” she said.

Emma Firyana said her father would have been very proud of her achievements. — Bernama