Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Malaysia sweep seven out of eight gold medals in lawn bowls

Sunday August 27, 2017
08:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

George RR Martin shares pic of Sarawak visit with TarantinoGeorge RR Martin shares pic of Sarawak visit with Tarantino

The Edit: Connecting the dots between cyclones, climate changeThe Edit: Connecting the dots between cyclones, climate change

Malaysia’s rhythmic gymasts add another gold to their haulMalaysia’s rhythmic gymasts add another gold to their haul

Bangladesh turns away 70 Rohingya fleeing violenceBangladesh turns away 70 Rohingya fleeing violence

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

National Lawn Bowling athletes Auni Fathiah Khamis (left) and Siti Zalina Ahmad show off their gold medals from the women’s pairs lawn bowling final of KL2017 SEA Games at National Lawn Bowling Court, Bukit Kiara National Sports Complex today. — BernaNational Lawn Bowling athletes Auni Fathiah Khamis (left) and Siti Zalina Ahmad show off their gold medals from the women’s pairs lawn bowling final of KL2017 SEA Games at National Lawn Bowling Court, Bukit Kiara National Sports Complex today. — BernaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — It rained gold medals at the National Lawn Bowls Centre in Bukiat Kiara as Malaysian bowlers swept the seventh gold medal to underline their dominance in lawn bowls, missing just one of the eight gold medals at stake in the sport.

It was Malaysia’s seventh in the sport that offered eight gold medals in the SEA Games competition.

Emma Firyana Saroji, the 2015 World Singles Champion of Champions Lawn Bowls Game in Australia, beat Brunei’s Amaliah Mat Ali 21-12 in the final to complete a memorable outing for lawn bowls in the Kuala Lumpur edition.

Malaysia under coach Simon Botha, Zuraidi Puteh and Syed Mohamad Syed Akil had already won the women’s fours, men’s triples, women’s triples, men’s pairs, women’s pairs and men’s individual.

The only gold medal that slipped away was in the men’s fours.

Amaliah had started well by taking a 4-0 lead by the fourth end but Emma Firyana who drew level in the fifth end never looked back until the 22 ends were over.

“This win goes out to my late father Saroji Kaspan. He died in 2015 when I was about to leave to Australia to take part in the World Singles Champion of Champions Lawn Bowls Game. Though I had delayed my flight to be with him, he passed away and went on to compete and win the title,” she said.

Emma Firyana said her father would have been very proud of her achievements. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline