Malaysia Super League teams wooing national B-22 captain

SHAH ALAM, Sept 26 ― National under-22 (B-22) football team captain Muhammad Adib Zainudin has revealed that three teams had expressed their interest in taking him as their player for the Malaysia Super League next season.

“Discussions are ongoing but there is no black and white or final decision between myself and the clubs,” he told reporters at the presentation of incentives to SEA Games (KL2017) and World University Games 2017 athletes here yesterday.

Thirty-one Universiti Teknologi Mara (UITM) students who won medals in the games received incentives at the ceremony, which were presented by UITM Vice-Chancellor, Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Hassan Said.

Muhammad Adib said he was ready to migrate should he get an offer from a foreign club.

“If there is an offer from foreign clubs such as Thailand and Indonesia, I will definitely accept; playing outside the country would be a very valuable experience for me,” he said.

He and other national B-22 players such as Adam Nor Azlin (Selangor), N. Thanabalan (Felcra FC), Syamer Kutty Abba and Muhd Jafri Firdaus Chew (Penang) as well as Pahang’s Muhamad Nor Azam Abdul Azih are being eyed by football clubs from neigbouring countries following their performance in KL2017.

At the KL2017, they helped Malaysia to reach the final and clinch the silver medal. ― Bernama