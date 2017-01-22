Malaysia stun Italy in thriller

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Malaysia pulled off a coup when they beat much fancied Italy 2-1 in a sudden death shootout after they were tied 2-2 in regulation time.

The Tigresses fell behind twice through goals from Maria Garraffo in the ninth minute, and an Agata Wybieralska penalty corner in the 17th.

The hosts equalised through Fazilla Sylvester Silin’s penalty corner conversion in the 12 minute and Norazlin Sumantri’s field goal in the 25th.

With neither team breaking the deadlock in the second half, it went to a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Fatin Sukri proved to be the match winner when she converted her penalty and then stepped up to take the sudden death flick as well.

She coolly flicked the ball pass Italian goalkeeper Clara Cusimano and when Italy failed to make their chance count it sent the crowd wild.

Malaysia will now take on Ireland in the final at 8.30pm today at Tun Razak Stadium.

The win also means Malaysia have qualified for the Women’s Hockey World League Round 3 in either Brussels, Belgium or Johannesburg, South Africa.