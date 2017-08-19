Malaysia stay tops with seven gold, rivals move closer

National marathon runner Muhaizar Mohamed (right) shows his SEA Games bronze medal in Putrajaya August 19, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Malaysia with a 111 gold target are still in first place in the 29th SEA Games table after gaining two more bronze medals from men’s marathon and sepak takraw men’s team regu to raise their tally to seven gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

Singapore and Thailand, overall champions two years ago, are behind with three gold, Indonesia and Myanmar on two and the Philippines broke the ice today in snatching the women’s marathon.

Of the 404 gold at stake, 18 were claimed over the past five days and 21 more will be settled tomorrow, leading with five in wushu. In Terengganu, the 80km equestrian endurance competition opens with Sultan of Terengganu Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin among the contestants for the gold at stake in the individual and team races.

Army commando Muhaizar Mohamad arrived third in the marathon to win Malaysia’s first medal in the race in 44 years. Back in 1973, M. Solaimuthu also took the bronze for the country in Singapore.

"I only managed to train for a month and it was my target to contribute a medal to the country. Alhamdulillah I’ve achieved that thanks to the support of my wife, children and parents," said the 32-year-old veteran who timed 2:31:52s behind Singapore’s defending champion Soh Rui Yong and Indonesia’s Agus Prayogo.

The Malaysian sepak takraw team warmed up sharing bronze with Brunei in the men’s team regu won by Thailand and Indonesia taking silver. The men’s team double challenge is next starting Monday.

In netball, the gold beckons Malaysia which again start as the favourites against defending champions Singapore in tomorrow’s final. The hosts and reigning Asian champions have the edge as they had beaten Singapore 50-37 in the preliminaries.

Malaysia advanced from the semifinals breezing past Brunei 70-28 while Singapore edged Thailand 55-43 in the other.

Bowling, a strong prospect for Malaysia, opens tomorrow and attention is on young Muhd Rafiz Ismail in his defence of the men’s singles title. The 20-year-old returned from Singapore also with gold from the men’s trios and team of five.

National archers will be back at the range for the recurve challenge, stepping back into the limelight after the three gold won by the compound team.

In men’s water polo, Malaysia, which are in line for a bronze to break a 12-year drought, will take to their last round robin match against formidable Singapore.

The National Aquatic Centre will witness another battle between Malaysia and Singapore when synchronised swimming resumes after a day’s break.

National pair Zylane Lee Yhing Huey and solo technical gold medallist Gan Hua Wei will go head to head in the duet free routine against Singapore’s Debbie Soh and Miya Yong Hsing who pipped them for the duet technical gold.

Wushu opens with five gold in men’s optional jianshu and taijijian and women’s optional jianshu, optional nanquan and optional gunshu. Malaysia’s Loh Jack Chang, taijijian silver medallist in Singapore, is among the contenders. — Bernama