Malaysia settle for women’s individual bowling silver and bronze

PETALING JAYA, Aug 20 — The national bowling squad failed to capitalise on home ground after winning a silver and bronze in the women’s individual event on the first day of bowling competition at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

National keglers, Sin Li Jane and Shalin Zulkifli took the second and third spots with 1,300 and 1,297 pinfalls respectively after six games at Sunway Mega Lanes in Bandar Sunway here.

Singapore’s Cherie Tan Shi Hua scored 1,413 pinfalls to clinch her second gold medal after winning the event in the 2011 edition in Indonesia.

In this regard, Li Jane who was making third SEA Games appearance said her failure to secure the gold medal would not deter her from bouncing back in the women’s doubles tomorrow.

However Shalin should be commended for fighting back from 20th position after the third game to win the bronze.

“I was slow in warming up and also took time to adjust to the oiling pattern before taking control of my game,” said Shalin who was in her eighth SEA Games.

National coach Holloway Cheah was however slightly disappointed with the women’s squad in maintaining their momentum during their training.

“I expect them to come with better score...yes, we are the second and third but on the scoring part I was expecting them to get better,” he said.

The women’s bowling squad will continue their hunt for gold in the women’s doubles tomorrow. — Bernama