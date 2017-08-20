Malaysia settle for silver in free routine team event

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Singapore edged the Malaysian synchronised swimming team in the free routine team event final tonight after collecting 75.1333 points against the national squad’s 73.667 points at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, here tonight.

Malaysia represented by Chai Jia Yue, Foong Yan Yue, Gan Zhen, Lee Yiat Lum, Lee Yiat Xin, Mandy Lim Jia Jia, Nur Liyana Nadhirah Mohd Fairuz and Ong Jie Wen collected 22.400 points for (execution), 28.6667 for (artistic impression) and 22.0000 for (difficulty).

Singapore represented by Debbie Soh Li Fei, Miyq Yong Hsing, Gwyneth Goh Xiao Hui, Ariel Sng Kai Lin, Rachel Thean Rae Sze, Christine Mok Tze Yin, Hannah Chiang Yi Min and Vivien Chiang Wen Ting were awarded 75.1333 points, a mere 2.0666 points better than Malaysia, while Indonesia with 71.4667 points took the bronze.

Thailand finished fourth with 65.4333 points in the event that featured only four countries.

Malaysia ended their campaign in the event with two gold and three silver. — Bernama