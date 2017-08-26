Malaysia settle for KL2017 overall shooting runners-up

National shooter, Bernard Cheng Han Yeoh in action in the Men’s Trap at KL SEA Games at National Shooting Range in Subang today. — Bernama pic PETALING JAYA, Aug 26 — Malaysia have emerged as 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) shooting runners-up after collecting another gold, silver and bronze medals on the last day of competition at the National Shooting Range in Subang near here today.

With the additional medals today, Malaysia are in the second place behind Thailand with four gold, five silver and three bronze while Thailand retained their shooting success in the 2015 Singapore SEA Games after bagging five gold, two silver and five bronze medals followed by Singapore in the third place with two gold, four silver and two bronze.

Today, Olympic shooter Johnathan Wong Guanjie contributed gold in the men’s 10m air rifle pistol after upsetting Olympic champion Hoang Xuan Vinh of Vietnam with a new SEA Games record of 238.3 points while Hoang settled for silver with 234.1 points.

The bronze went to Myanmar shooter Kyaw Swar Win with 214.8 points while another Malaysian shooter Eddy Chew finished fifth out of eight participants with 175 points.

Meanwhile veteran trap shooter Bernard Yeoh Cheng Han claimed a silver with 42 shots behind gold medalist Yodchai Phachonyut Thailand who scored 44 shots while Mohd Zain Amat of Singapore took the bronze with 33 shots.

Another veteran shooter, Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi collected a bronze in women’s 50m rifle three positions with 434.6 mata.

The gold went to Singapore’s Jasmine Ser Xiang Wei while Thailand’s Ratchadaporn Plengsaengthong collected the silver. Another national shooter Haslisa Hamed was placed seventh out of eight participants in the same event.

Earlier Malaysia bagged three gold via Benjamin Khor Cheng Jie in the men’s double trap, Alia Sazana Azahari in the women’s 25m pistol and Muhd Ezuan Nasir Khan in 50m rifle prone.

Meanwhile national shooting coach, Mohd Sabki Mohd Din was satisfied with the haul of four gold by the shooting squad.

“It is very meaningful achievement to us when Johnathan Wong outgunned an Olympic champion today,” he said. — Bernama