Malaysia SEA Games gold medallist among three athletes who failed doping test

Malaysia’s contingent arrives during the 29th SEA Games opening ceremony at Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — A Malaysian gold medal winner at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL 2017) in August is believed to be among three athletes who had failed the dope test.

SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) Medical and Anti-Doping Committee Head, Datuk Dr. SS Cheema said the Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) carried out by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited lab in New Delhi, India, found the presence of a banned substance in Sample A of all three athletes.

"We have received the AAF reports from the lab in New Delhi about a fortnight ago which confirmed the presence of the banned substance from three athletes who took part in the KL 2017. However, we can not jump to a conclusion by saying all three are guilty until a thorough investigation is carried out by the respective parties," he told Bernama when contacted today.

Dr. Cheema who is also the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) Medical and Anti-Doping Committee Chairman noted that he would not reveal the name and the country of the athletes involved as it will tarnish their image.

He added that all these athletes will be given a chance to challenge the Sample B and appear before the SEAGF Hearing Committee.

"SEAGF will revoke the medal if any of the athletes are medal winners and the International Federation of their respective sport will decide on what course of action to be taken if any of them failed the dope test," Dr Cheema said.

Meanwhile, National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail refused to comment about the latest findings since investigations were still going on.

"The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has not issued an official statement so far and I cannot comment before receiving any official report,” he said.

Bernama had earlier reported that 799 urine samples and 32 blood samples were collected from athletes who competed in the KL 2017. — Bernama