Malaysia scrapes through in SEA Games opener against Brunei

Safawi celebrates after scoring Malaysia’s first goal with a thunderous volley into the roof of the net. ― Malay Mail pic SHAH ALAM, Aug 15 ― A goal out of the top drawer saved the day as Malaysia laboured to a 2-1 victory over Brunei in its opening Group A football match at Shah Alam Stadium yesterday.

The 9,000-odd fans could have been forgiven for thinking they were watching an English Premier League match when ...

― Johor Darul Ta’zim Safawi Rasid hit a thunderous volley into the roof of the goal.

― Fourth minute goal came after a beautifully weighted cross from rightback Matthew Davies.

Safawi’s incredible goal lifted the fans who roared their approval but sadly, did nothing for his teammates.

Eight minutes later, Brunei caught the defence napping and from a through ball, 21-year-old forward Zulkhairy Hady Razal coolly slotted past Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim.

Safawi was doing all the running and even hit the bar in the closing minutes of the half.

After the break, it was all Malaysia and in the 60th minute, Selangor striker Adam Nor Azlin headed home from a corner to seal victory.

The win maintained Malaysia’s 100 per cent record against the minnows from nine matches.

― In that time, Malaysia has scored 30 goals and allowed three.

Its next game is against Singapore tomorrow (8.45pm) at the same venue.

Malaysia’s biggest win over Brunei, 7-0, was on September 23, 1977.