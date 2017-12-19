Malaysia remains Asia Cup runner-up despite hockey player’s doping case

Datuk Dr Ramlan Abdul Aziz has confirmed that S. Kumar’s doping case will not affect the team’s position as runner-up at the Asia Cup final in Dhaka. ― AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Malaysia hockey goalkeeper S. Kumar’s doping case will not affect the team’s position as runner-up at the Asia Cup final in Dhaka in October.

This was confirmed by the Anti Doping Agency of Malaysia (Adamas) director Datuk Dr Ramlan Abdul Aziz yesterday.

“According to WADA, the result will only be changed if there were two players involved. In our case, only one. So the result stays,” said Ramlan.

Malaysia coach Stephen van Huizen also ensured Kumar’s case would not affect the team as well as it has Plan B to move forward.

“As a coach, of course I have a Plan B in case there is an emergency like this ... plus the fact that Kumar is a veteran.

“Even if not for the doping he can just simply call his quit any day ... so I need to be fully prepared.

“Even he is our strongest weapon, we do have other potential goalkeepers to replace him, for example like Hafizuddin Othman. On the bright side, I think ...this could be the opportunity for others to prove their worth as well.”

Van Huizen said he was shocked upon hearing the news as Kumar has been a role model to other players.

“But he can always train by himself and if everything goes well ... he can be with the team again,” he said.