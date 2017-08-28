Malaysia ready for final football battle against Thais

National striker N.Thanabalan’s header clinches a 1-0 win for Malaysia over Indonesia in KL2017 SEA Games men's football semi-final match at Stadium Shah Alam, August 26, 2017. — Bernama pic SHAH ALAM, Aug 28 — Malaysia will go all out against Thailand in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games football final tomorrow.

Team captain Muhammad Adib Zainuddin said his teammates were highly charged for the highly anticipated clash at the Shah Alam Stadium.

He said the 0-3 defeat to Thailand at the 2018 AFC Cup Qualifying in Bangkok last month should not be used to gauge the strength of the current Malaysian squad.

“Currently the team is in tip top condition... the players are now very eager to play until the final whistle. We may have lost to Thailand last month as they had home advantage. Now it is our turn to be hosts and obviously we would want to settle the score,” he told reporters after a national squad training session here today.

However, he expects the team to be fully prepared for Thailand even though the defending champions had a shaky start in the group stage.

“We have come this far and this is the best opportunity for Malaysia to nail the title and therefore I hope all players will fight to the end. Thailand are the best team in Southeast Asia and to beat them is a dream of all teams competing in the SEA Games,” said the Felcra FC player.

National goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq Nadzli is also determined to put on his best performance to stop the Thais from cracking the Malaysian goal.

Malaysia advanced to the final after edging Indonesia 1-0 while Thailand beat Myanmar 1-0 book their berth in the final.

Malaysia won back to back gold medals in 2009 Laos and 2011 Palembang. — Bernama