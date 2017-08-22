Malaysia put Brunei to sword in polo opener

Khairy credited team effort in winning the game against Brunei. — Bernama pic PUTRAJAYA, Aug 22 — The most anticipated polo match between Malaysia and Brunei witnessed the hosts celebrate victory as they won 12-4 against Brunei in the 29th Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017)

In the first cukka, Malaysia led 2-1, scored by team captain, Shaik Reismann Mohamed Ismail who has the handicap of 3.

Starting from the second cukka, Malaysia managed to widen the gap and in the third, Malaysia led by 8-2 and in fourth cukka, Malaysia scored another four points as the team galloped to victory.

The others in the Malaysian team were Youth and Sports Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, Abdul Rashid Hasnan, and Tengku Ahmad Shazril Ezzani Tengku Suleiman while the Brunei team consisted of Princess Azeamah Ni'Matiul Bolkiah, Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Pengiran Muda Bahar Jefri and Mohamad Huzaimi Husin.

Khairy during the press conference afterwards credited team effort in winning the game.

"It was a big honour for me to be representing Malaysia in the Games. As the minister in charge of sports, the weight is heavier. And with Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (Sultan of Terengganu) winning Gold (in endurance horse riding) , there is more pressure on me to excel," he said.

With the game labelled as a must watch during KL2017 because Khairy was up against Brunei royalty, spectators streamed to the venue as early as 2.30pm to secure a seat despite the scorching heat.

The Putrajaya equestrian park was full house and hundreds of people were seen waiting by the field waiting to catch a glimpse of the Brunei prince.

Also present to witness the match was Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah and Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Earlier today, Singapore were defeated 11-6 by Thailand in the opening match.

Malaysia will next be meeting Singapore on Thursday (Aug 24) at the Royal Selangor Polo Club. — Bernama