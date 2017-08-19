Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia picks up first medal of the day from men’s marathon

Saturday August 19, 2017
09:19 AM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Mohaizar Mohamad came in third in the 2017 SEA Games men's marathon this morning, making an early contribution to Malaysia's medal haul for the day.

Mohaizar completed the 42km course with an unofficial time of 2:31:56, according to national news agency Bernama.

Singapore's Guillaume Soh Rui Yong took first place in the event.

The women's 42km marathon is ongoing and Malaysia also stands to pick up a medal in the event.

Malaysia is already in the lead of the SEA Games that will officially open today, having bagged seven gold medals so far.

