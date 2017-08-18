Malaysia out to end 12-year medal drought in water polo after beating Thailand 11-7

Malaysia’s Mohd Irshad Syahir Abd Halim (right) is stopped by Thailand’s, Aussawin Wajangam, during the men’s Water Polo match of the KL2017 SEA Games at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil August 18, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The men’s water polo squad are on the right track to end a 12-year medal drought after beating 2015 Singapore SEA Games bronze medallist Thailand 11-7, to register their second win in the SEA Games water polo competition at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil today.

Malaysia’s previous podium finish was winning a bronze medal at the 2005 Manila SEA Games.

The win today saw Malaysia who had beaten the Philippines 8-7 in the first match, edge closer towards a podium finish since only five countries are participating in the men’s water polo.

Malaysia started on a cautious note against the Singapore SEA Games bronze medallist but managed to hold on to a 4-4 draw in the first quarter before pulling away in the second, third and fourth quarters to walk out of the pool with a four-goal margin victory.

National coach Voon Yong Hui said his charges were a little nervous and cautious in the first quarter but managed to regroup in the second, third and fourth quarters to play with better coordination and passing.

“During the break I told the players to stay calm because there are three more quarters and I am happy that the players could control the pressure well,” he said after the match.

On Sunday, Malaysia will face defending champion Singapore who have won the gold medal in 13 consecutive editions.

“Our boys are getting more and more confident with every game. Chances are there but we know that Singapore have more experience. I’ve told the boys not to worry. We just give our best and need to try hard,” he said.

Malaysia have yet to win the gold medal since water polo was introduced in the 1965 SEAP Games held in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama