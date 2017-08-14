Malaysia open SEA Games campaign with narrow 2-1 win over Brunei

Malaysia’s midfielder Muhammad Irfan Zakaria attempts to stop Brunei’s Ak Mohd Alimuddin Pg Jamaludin’s run during the Group A match of the 29th SEA Games at the Shah Alam Stadium August 14, 2017. — Bernama pic SHAH ALAM, Aug 14 — Malaysia scrambled to a 2-1 win over minnows Brunei in their opening Group A match at the Shah Alam Stadium tonight to kick off their Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) campaign in unconvincing fashion.

Malaysia, despite playing on home soil and in front of about 8,000 fans, failed to capitalise on the many chances created after having taken the lead as early as the 4th minute through a spectacular volley by Muhammad Safawi Rasid.

Undaunted by the home crowd and having conceded the lead early, Brunei fought back to score the equaliser in the 12th minute through Mohamed Zulkhairy Hady and looked menacing until Adam Nor Azlin’s 60th minute header ensured Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s side all three points.

Malaysia had numerous chances to extend the lead but poor finishing led to hurried shots over the bar or well off target.

After sharing the spoils in the first half, Malaysia dominated the second half but despite breaking through the Brunei defence, the strikers failed to find the target.

The win saw Malaysia move into second place in Group A behind Myanmar who had earlier beaten Singapore 2-0.

Malaysia face Singapore on Aug 16 before taking on Myanmar on (Aug 21) and Laos on (Aug 23).

All matches involving Malaysia would start at the Shah Alam Stadium at 8.45pm. — Bernama