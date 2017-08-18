Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia one step away from netball final after blazing through competition

Friday August 18, 2017
Malaysia's netball team players continue honing their skills for the 29th SEA Games at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara August 13, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Malaysian netball squad are not expected to have much difficulty making the final of the netball competition  in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

They will be meeting Brunei in the semifinals tomorrow and should easily cruise through.

The squad coached by Tracey Robinson of Australia had an unbeaten run in the preliminaries.  In their final preliminary round match today, they beat Philppines 96-11.  They had earlier scalped defending champions Singapore 50-37, Brunei (64-27) and Thailand (73-30).  The Malaysia-Brunei semifinal match is at 10.30 while the other between Singapore and Thailand is at 12.45pm. The venue for both matches is Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara.

Malaysia won the silver at the last edition of the Games in Singapore. — Bernama

