Malaysia nets fourth gold in lawn bowling at SEA Games

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysian lawn bowlers Fairul Izwan Abdul Muin and Mohd Hizlee Abdul Rais won a fourth gold medal in lawn bowls at the SEA Games men’s pairs event today.

The experience pair defeated Marcelito Pancho-Angelo Morales from the Philippines 20-13 at the National Lawn Bowls Centre in Bukit Kiara.

Malaysia has won gold medals in the men and women’s triples and women’s fours event.

This evening, Siti Zalina Ahmad and Auni Fathiah Kamis have a chance to increase the gold medal tally for Malaysia when they participate in the women’s pairs final, facing off against Brunei’s Nurul Nabilah Salleh Chuchu and Esmawandy Brahim.

Malaysia has also qualified for two more finals in the men and women’s singles events, represented by Mohd Soufi Rusli and Emma Firyana Saroji respectively, tomorrow.