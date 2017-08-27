Malaysia nab first ever men’s International 470 sailing title

National sailing athletes Mohd Faisal Norizan (left) and Ahmad Syukri Abdul Aziz celebrate victory in winning gold in the double handed individual races at the National Sailing Centre today. — Bernama picLANGKAWI, Aug 27 — The 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games will be a watershed for the sailing squad for they captured Malaysia’s first ever gold medal in the men’s International 470 event in SEA Games.

Indeed duo Mohammad Faizal Norizan and Ahmad Syukri Abdul Aziz snagged more than just a gold medal for the contingent after beating Thai and Filipino sailors in the event.

“It is a historic moment for us and our national sailing fraternity,” said Mohammad Faizal after the medal presentation ceremony here today by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk M Saravanan.

He said the victory would be the right tonic for both of them to attempt to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Mohammad Faizal said they have sailing partners for four year starting with Optimist and later the International 420 before graduating to the International 470 category.

Meanwhile the sailing squad’s successful defence of the International 420 gold was another high point at KL2017 especially for the combination of Muhammad Uzair Amin Mohd Yusof and Naquib Eiman Shahrin.

Naquib said the race was initially very closely contested but they gave their best to prevail today.

So far sailing has delivered three gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

There will be another seven gold medals in SEA Games sailing competition until Aug 29. — Bernama