Malaysia must beat Myanmar for spot in football semis

Malaysia’s midfielder Muhammad Irfan Zakaria attempts to stop Brunei’s Ak Mohd Alimuddin Pg Jamaludin’s run during the Group A match of the 29th SEA Games at the Shah Alam Stadium August 14, 2017. Malaysia must beat Myanmar and Laos for a spot in the semi-finals. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Malaysia need to beat current Group A leader Myanmar and Laos to book a place in the semi-finals as well as top the group and avoid facing the winner of Group B.

A win or draw against Myanmar on Monday will earn a ticket to the semifinal for coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee and his boys but a win against Myanmar and Laos will see Malaysia top Group A.

Malaysia are currently second in Group A with six points from two wins (against Brunei 2-1 and Singapore 2-1) while Myanmar had emerged as the first team to have qualified for the semis after three consecutive wins (beat Singapore 2-0, Brunei 6-0, Laos 3-1).

One statistic that would favour Malaysia on Monday and boost their confidence will be the 2-0 victory during a recent friendly match at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Defender Adam Nor Azlin said although Myanmar had already qualified for the semis, they would be in full force against Malaysia to avoid finishing second in the Group A.

“We have to work extra hard and not follow the pace and rhythm set by our opponent. We had to work hard in both our previous matches and that momentum should continue,” he told Bernama.

Malaysia will face Laos on August 23. — Bernama