Malaysia grab second lawn bowls gold from men’s triples

The men's lawn bowls gold medal winning triples team at the Bukit Kiara National Lawn Bowls Centre August 25, 2014. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/KL 2017 KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Malaysia's pedigree in lawn bowls was apparent when a second gold in the sport was added to the tally by the men's triple team at the National Lawn Bowls Centre in Bukit Kiara today.

The winning trio comprise Mohd Fairus Jabal, Mohd Syamil Syazwan Ramli and Mohd Air Yusof. They won by a 19-9 margin in the gold medal showdown with Brunei.

The women participants have already shown the way yesterday with Malaysia's first lawn bowls gold in the four-a-side event.