Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Malaysia grab second lawn bowls gold from men’s triples

Friday August 25, 2017
12:35 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Music school rejects no moreThe Edit: Music school rejects no more

The Edit: ‘Starsky and Hutch’ gets rebootThe Edit: ‘Starsky and Hutch’ gets reboot

The Edit: Why Pitt doesn’t ‘do it’ for TwainThe Edit: Why Pitt doesn’t ‘do it’ for Twain

The Edit: Fancy free yoga session on Sunday?The Edit: Fancy free yoga session on Sunday?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The men's lawn bowls gold medal winning triples team at the Bukit Kiara National Lawn Bowls Centre August 25, 2014. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/KL 2017The men's lawn bowls gold medal winning triples team at the Bukit Kiara National Lawn Bowls Centre August 25, 2014. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/KL 2017KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Malaysia's pedigree in lawn bowls was apparent when a second gold in the sport was added to the tally by the men's triple team at the National Lawn Bowls Centre in Bukit Kiara today.

The winning trio comprise Mohd Fairus Jabal, Mohd Syamil Syazwan Ramli and Mohd Air Yusof. They won by a 19-9 margin in the gold medal showdown with Brunei.

The women participants have already shown the way yesterday with Malaysia's first lawn bowls gold in the four-a-side event.

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline