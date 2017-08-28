Malaysia men’s futsal settle for silver

Malaysia’s men’s futsal team win the silver medal after losing to Thailand in the SEA Games 2017 final at Panasonic Sports Complex in Shah Alam August 27, 2017. — Bernama pic SHAH ALAM, Aug 28 — The men's futsal squad were edged out of their gold mission at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) when they lost 3-4 to Thailand in the final round robin match last night.

Despite needing only a draw to top the group, the defeat put Malaysia in the second spot to claim the silver medal with better goal difference over Vietnam with seven points each.

Thailand garnered the gold medal after collecting nine points in the round robin.

Before the match against Thailand, Malaysia were at the top of the league with seven points after defeating Myanmar 5-4, drawing 1-1 with Vietnam and blasting Indonesia 5-0.

Thailand were the futsal gold medalists in the 2007, 2011 and 2013 editions.

Also present at the match at Panasonic Sports Complex with several thousand futsal fans was Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. — Bernama