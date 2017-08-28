Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Malaysia men’s futsal settle for silver

Monday August 28, 2017
07:58 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: For lunch, delicious local fare near Medeka MRT stationThe Edit: For lunch, delicious local fare near Medeka MRT station

The Edit: Will Swift show up at the Video Music Awards?The Edit: Will Swift show up at the Video Music Awards?

Axelsen dream comes true with world title victory over Lin DanAxelsen dream comes true with world title victory over Lin Dan

Liverpool tear apart Arsenal, climb to EPL second spotLiverpool tear apart Arsenal, climb to EPL second spot

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Malaysia’s men’s futsal team win the silver medal after losing to Thailand in the SEA Games 2017 final at Panasonic Sports Complex in Shah Alam August 27, 2017. — Bernama picMalaysia’s men’s futsal team win the silver medal after losing to Thailand in the SEA Games 2017 final at Panasonic Sports Complex in Shah Alam August 27, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Aug 28 — The men's futsal squad were edged out of their gold mission at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) when they lost 3-4 to Thailand in the final round robin match last night.

Despite needing only a draw to top the group, the defeat put Malaysia in the second spot to claim the silver medal with better goal difference over Vietnam with seven points each.

Thailand garnered the gold medal after collecting nine points in the round robin.

Before the match against Thailand, Malaysia were at the top of the league with seven points after defeating Myanmar 5-4, drawing 1-1 with Vietnam and blasting Indonesia 5-0.

Thailand were the futsal gold medalists in the 2007, 2011 and 2013 editions.

Also present at the match at Panasonic Sports Complex with several thousand futsal fans was Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. — Bernama  

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline