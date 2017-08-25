Malaysia makes short work of Thailand in squash team openers

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Both the national men and women’s team hardly broke a sweat in their Group A opening matches in the Kuala SEA Games squash team competition at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil today. The outcome was 3-0 on both counts, giving the teams 2 valuable points each.

In the men’s tie, Ng Eain Yow sent Phuwis Poonsiri packing in 11-6 11-4 11-4 followed by Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Kamal finishing off Arnold Pahtprasit 11-4 11-4 11-6.

Muhammad Addeen Bahtiar made it 3-0 after seeing off Natthakit Jivasuwan in 11-0 11-2 11-5.

As for the women, Aifa Azman whitewashed Tuddaw Thamronglarp 11-2 11-2 11-1 in the first tie while Ooi Kah Yan breezed past Panisa Suwanarat in 11-1 11-2 11-3 in the second.

Lai Wen Li drove the final nail in the coffin when she despatched off Pranghatai Phongrattana in 11-0 11-3 11-1 for a 3-0 victory.

Tomorrow, the men will be up against Indonesia while the women take on the Philippines. — Bernama