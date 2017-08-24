Malaysia loses to Thailand in sepak takraw quadrant semis

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The Malaysian men’s sepak takraw squad lost to Thailand 0-2 in the semifinals of the quadrant event in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Titiwangsa Indoor Stadium here today.
The squad went down 16-21 and 13-21 to share the bronze with Indonesia, the other losing semifinalists.
The team also suffered the same fate against Thailand in the inter-regu team and doubles events.
Thailand meet Myanmar in the quadrant final tomorrow. Myanmar had also beaten Indonesia 2-0 in the other semifinal tie. — Bernama