Malaysia loses to Thailand in sepak takraw quadrant semis

Thursday August 24, 2017
07:49 PM GMT+8

School children cheer for the Malaysian men’s team during the Men’s Sepak Takraw Team Regu at the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2017. The men's team lost to Thailand 2-0 today. — Reuters picSchool children cheer for the Malaysian men’s team during the Men’s Sepak Takraw Team Regu at the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2017. The men's team lost to Thailand 2-0 today. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The Malaysian men’s sepak takraw squad lost to Thailand 0-2 in the semifinals of the quadrant event in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Titiwangsa Indoor Stadium here today.

The squad went down 16-21 and 13-21 to share the bronze with Indonesia, the other losing semifinalists.

The team also suffered the same fate against Thailand in the inter-regu team and doubles events.

Thailand meet Myanmar in the quadrant final tomorrow. Myanmar had also beaten Indonesia 2-0 in the other semifinal tie. — Bernama

