Malaysia kicks off men’s indoor hockey campaign by crushing Philippines 16-0

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Malaysia opened their SEA Games men’s indoor hockey campaign in emphatic fashion by whipping the Philippines 16-0 at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Malaysia who took the lead as early as the 4th minute, took a 7-0 first half lead before adding nine more goals in the second half to complete the victory.

Mohd Shafiq was the toast of the Malaysian side after scoring four goals.

Coach Mohd Amin Rahim said the players were a little nervous at the start of the match because they were playing an indoor hockey competition for the first time but once they got going, there was no stopping.

“The result against the Philippines was already expected but the players need to remain focused when facing stronger teams like Indonesia and Thailand. We have to focus on winning every game and contribute a gold medal,” said Mohd Amin.

Malaysia will next face Vietnam today, Thailand tomorrow, Indonesia on Wednesday and Singapore on Thursday to complete the preliminary round.

Indoor hockey played in a round robin format will see the top two teams moving into the final on Saturday. — Bernama