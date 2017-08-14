Malaysia kick off SEA Games netball campaign in style by whipping Thailand 73-30

Thai netballer Pakladathanan Thiratananitiworachot (left) being obstructed by Malaysia’s players in the preliminary round at the Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games at Stadium Juara Bukit Kiara, August 14, 2017. Malaysia won 73- 30 over Thailand. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Host Malaysia kicked off their Kuala Lumpur SEA Games netball campaign in style by sweeping past Thailand 73-30 in their opening round robin match at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara, here today.

Malaysia, winner of the silver medal at the 2015 Singapore SEA Games and 2001 gold medal when hosting the Games in Kuala Lumpur, are out on a mission to capture the gold medal in font of the home fans although Singapore will have other ideas as the defending champion.

The squad under Aussie coach Tracey Robinson started the match on a cautious note but still took a comfortable 18-10 lead in the first quarter before adding another 17 points compared with Thailand’s five.

The Malaysian girls added another 17 points in the third quarter and 21 points in the final quarter to walk away with a commanding lead while Thailand managed six and nine points in the third and fourth quarters.

Malaysia take on Brunei at 5.15pm tomorrow and face arch rival Singapore on Aug 16, before completing their round robin fixtures against the Philippines on Aug 18.

Five countries are taking part in the netball competition, namely Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Thailand and the Philippines. — Bernama