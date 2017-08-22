Malaysia karate exponents deliver three gold, one silver

Lee started the ball rolling when she defeated Indonesia’s Sisilia Agustiani Ora 5-0 in the women’s individual kata. — Picture via Twitter/ kl2017 KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Three gold and a silver was the haul by Malaysia on the opening day of the karate competition in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

Celine Lee Xin Yi started the ball rolling when she defeated Indonesia’s Sisilia Agustiani Ora 5-0 in the women’s individual kata while Lim Chee Wei edged Sisilia’s compatriot Ahmad Zigi Zaresta Yuda 3-2 in the men’s category of the same.

S. Senthil Kumaran then delivered Malaysia’s third gold in the men’s below 60kg category when he defeated Jayson Ramil Macaalay of the Philippines Filipina 5-3.

In the women’s above 68kg kumite, Pressy Misty Philip lost 3-4 to Nguyen Thi Hong Anh of Vietnam and had to be satisfied with the silver.

“It’s not easy to beat the opponent but I always bear in mind that I fight for family, for myself and for Malaysia,” Celine told reporters after the bout.

Chee Wei said he was glad to overcome Ahmad Zigi who he said was his arch rival in the event.

“This success is due to tireless efforts, staying focused and the intensive training we went through,” he said.

As for Senthil Kumaran, he said that he was looking at bigger things down the road. — Bernama