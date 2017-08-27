Malaysia in men’s hockey final with match to spare

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Malaysia booked their spot in the men’s hockey final with a match to spare after registering their third consecutive win by beating Singapore 9-1 at the National Hockey Stadium, here last night.

Malaysia are expected to meet Myanmar or Singapore in the final.

On current standings, Myanmar have seven points from three matches while Singapore has four points from three matches.

Team manager Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim said their most likely opponent in the final would be Myanmar.

In the women’s competition, Malaysia who have already qualified for the final, whipped Myanmar 11-0 in their final round robin match. — Bernama