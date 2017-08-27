Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Malaysia in men’s hockey final with match to spare

Sunday August 27, 2017
06:59 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Typhoon-battered HK braces as another storm nearsTyphoon-battered HK braces as another storm nears

Thousands march through Barcelona in show of defianceThousands march through Barcelona in show of defiance

The Edit: Modern Southern Indian fareThe Edit: Modern Southern Indian fare

The Edit: Moonstruck by ice cream mooncakesThe Edit: Moonstruck by ice cream mooncakes

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Malaysia booked their spot in the men’s hockey final with a match to spare after registering their third consecutive win by beating Singapore 9-1 at the National Hockey Stadium, here last night.

Malaysia are expected to meet Myanmar or Singapore in the final.

On current standings, Myanmar have seven points from three matches while Singapore has four points from three matches.

Team manager Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim said their most likely opponent in the final would be Myanmar.

In the women’s competition, Malaysia who have already qualified for the final, whipped Myanmar 11-0 in their final round robin match. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline