Malaysia hockey squad nail 16th SEA Games gold

The KL2017 SEA games hockey team pose for the camera before receiving their gold medals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil here, today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, 29 Ogos — The Malaysian field hockey team clobbered Myanmar 14-0 in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games final and clinched their 16th SEA Games gold.

The world 12th ranked side began aggressively and netted a penalty goal by Razie Rahim in the first minute.

Despite playing in the rain, the national squad continued to crack the Myanmar goal in the sixth and seventh minutes through Shahril and Razie.

The game was stopped for about 30 minutes after the first quarter due to heavy rain.

Two quick goals followed when play resumed with both goals netted by Shahril in the 27th and 29 minutes.

The Malaysian side stepped up the pace and blasted another nine goals in the rest of the game.

The victory saw Malaysia keeping the gold while Myanmar won a hockey silver for the first time and Singapore defeated Thailand 2-1 for the bronze.

Meanwhile, coach Stephen Van Huizen when met by reporters said although the rain had stopped the momentum of the boys at the early stage of the game, but it was no excuse for them to drop their performance.

“We wanted to play our level especially in the last quarter because in third quarter our level drop a bit , we told our players let’s show Malaysian public the standard that we have and I think they responded very well in the fourth quarter when they scored three goals in two minutes, “ he said.

On the next step for the team, Van Huizen said the boys would be given a two weeks off before they concentrate on the 2017 Men’s Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh this October, which he described as a non-pressure tournament since they already qualified for the World Cup.

Commenting on Myanmar’s team, he said it was already an achievement for them to qualify for final match in the tournament and to play against Malaysia at their best with the involvement of senior players with some having more than ten years experience. — Bernama