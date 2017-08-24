Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia going strong in polo, beating Singapore

Thursday August 24, 2017
07:19 PM GMT+8

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 24 — The Malaysian polo team has continued its winning streak after winning 13-2 against Singapore earlier today.

Its team captain, Shaik Reismann Mohamed Ismail has continued leading the strong victory with the assistance of Tengku Ahmad Shazril Ezzani Tengku Suleiman, both possess the handicap of 3.

In the first cukka, Malaysia led by 4-0 and the gap continued to widen till the third cukka where Malaysia led 11-1 before clinching victory.

In the afternoon, Thailand defeated Brunei with a score of 10 to 3 in four cukkas.

The Thai team led the way since the first cukka by their team captain and best player, Nattapong Pratuee, who had the handicap of 2.

Three points for Brunei were scored by Pengiran Muda Bahar Jefri (two) and Princess Azeamah (one).

Malaysia will be meeting Thailand and Brunei will meet Singapore on August 26 at the Royal Selangor Polo Club. — Bernama

