Malaysia gets upper hand against Philippines in rugby

National player Muhammad Azwan Zuwairi Mat Zizi (left) making a try during KL2017 SEA Games Rugby 7s against Singapore at MBPJ Stadium in Petaling Jaya August 19, 2017. — Bernama pic PETALING JAYA, Aug 19 — Defending champions Philippines lost to Malaysia in the preliminary round of the men’s rugby 7s competition of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Petaling Jaya Municipal Stadium here today.

The final score was 24-14.

In their first two matches earlier, Malaysia had bulldozed Cambodia 51-0 and edged Singapore 12-10.

Against the Philippines, Muhammad Azwan Zuwairi Mat Zizi was the hero for Malaysia when his dazzling run and conversion at the end of the match sealed victory for the hosts.

The score was tied 14-14 at the end of the first half but the roaring support from the home crowd fired up the homesters to deliver the 10 extra points for victory.

Malaysia’s captain Zulkiflee Azmi said the win against the defending champions was a very satisfying outcome but reminded his teammates to keep focused in the quest for gold.

“Philippines had beaten us in the final in the 2015 edition in Singapore, this is sweet revenge. However, we must remain focused because tomorrow is the big day as to who will become champion,” he told reporters after the match against the arch rivals.

Meanwhile, the national women’s rugby squad notched a win but suffered two defeats.

The squad coached by Nik Safuan Ismade Nik Man lost 0-17 to Singapore, beat Laos 36-0 and went down 5-38 to defending champions Thailand.

The girls will be up against the Philippines in their final preliminary match tomorrow. — Bernama